10th Annual Smarts & Smiles event gives kids free dental care before going back to school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back to school preparations are already underway for many parents as the 2024-2025 school year approaches.

Organizations like the Ronald McDonald House are helping parents get their children ready for school through events like Smarts & Smiles—a free, mobile dental care event for kids.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is partnering with Nevada Health Centers and Speedway Children's Charities on July 8 through July 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2323 Potosi Street near Sahara and Decatur.

At the event, children will receive dental and oral health services as well as a free backpack of school supplies. On select days and times, the organization said they will also provide free vision screenings to children and adults along with oral health goody-bags.

You must schedule an appointment to receive these services by calling (800) 787-2568.

“For many families whose children are uninsured or on Medicaid, our Smarts & Smiles event is the only way they can get their children’s teeth cleaned and examined at no cost to the families,” said Alyson McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. “The Care Mobile is here to make sure those kids have healthy mouths and confident smiles as they head back to school.”

The organization said dental services are available to insured and uninsured patients under 21 at no cost to the families. Nevada Health Centers accepts most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Checkup.

Health services provided by Smart & Smiles are made possible through donor grants from organizations like the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Cox Charities, and Speedway Children's Charities of Las Vegas.

English

Ronald McDonald House - Greater Las Vegas

Español