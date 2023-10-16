10-second wedding: Couple ties the knot during South Point 400 pit stop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A couple's love was echoing just as loud as the roaring engines from the race cars at the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff in Las Vegas Sunday.

Tori Lindsay and Nick Brendel tied the knot in what Busch Light calls one of the "fastest weddings imaginable" during Kevin Harvick’s first pit stop.

The couple exchanged their vows beside Harvick's pit box in just under 10 seconds.

Busch Light hosted the Pit Stop Wedding in honor of Harvick’s final race in Las Vegas and to continue its mission to bring 21+ fans closer to the sport they love, a spokesperson says.