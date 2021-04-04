10-mile backup for Easter drive on Interstate 15 southbound

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sunday drive towards California on Interstate 15 southbound has a backup of 10 miles being reported.
Expect delays.
VIEW FROM TRAFFIC CAMERA:
#FASTALERT— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 4, 2021
4/4/2021 12:53 PM
Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California
10 Mile Back-Up
Expect Long Delays
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
********************
WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News
Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages
SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox
Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV