1 October remembered: President Biden calls to 'turn heartbreak into action' on gun violence

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted at 3:26 PM, Oct 01, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Marking five years since the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas, President Joe Biden called for further action on gun violence, including banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The massacre remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Sixty people ultimately lost their lives, and hundreds more were wounded.

"From the Nevada desert, we heard the same cry that we've heard in the aftermath of Sandy Hook, Charleston, Parkland, Uvalde, Buffalo, and too many neighborhoods to count: Do something," President Biden stated.

The president says his administration "has been working tirelessly to heed that call."

Biden maintains he has "taken more executive action to curb gun violence than any president at this point in office, including cracking down on ghost guns and rogue gun dealers."

"I am determined to seize this momentum and work with Congress to enact further commensense gun violence legislation, including banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, which have enabled shooters to slaughter so many innocents," Biden stated.

A federal ban on bump stocks is something several members of Nevada's Congressional delegation have discussed in their statements marking five years since the shooting. That includes Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, as well as Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV01).

"We've done it before, and we can do it again," President Biden stated. "The memories of the victims demand nothing less."

"Jill and I mourn with all those who lost a piece of their soul on October 1st, 2017," Biden continued. "May God bless those taken from us and comfort the loved ones of the fallen. And may we resolve to turn our heartbreak into action."

