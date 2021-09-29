1 October | Events happening on 4-year anniversary in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday marks four years since the tragic shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard that happened on Oct. 1, 2007.

As we all reflect on that horrific night we can also take a look back at how we all came together as a community and forward to the current events helping remember and honor those from 1 October.

Below is a list of events happening that 13 Action News has been made aware of with a 1 October connection.

Clark County hosting 1 October anniversary exhibit until Oct. 7

In remembrance of the fourth anniversary of 1 October, Clark County will host a 1 October Anniversary Exhibit starting Tuesday through Oct. 7, in the Rotunda Gallery, located on the first floor of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

The Government Center is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Rotunda will be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 1, until noon following the 7 a.m. Sunrise Remembrance ceremony in the Government Center’s outdoor amphitheater.

UMC partners with Vitalant to host 1 October memorial blood drive

The University Medical Center has partnered with Vitalant to host the fourth annual UMC 1 October Memorial Blood Drive.

Friday's event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at UMC’s Delta Point Building, located at 901 Rancho Lane.

The event will provide community members with the opportunity to donate the gift of life in honor of those affected by 1 October shooting in Las Vegas.

To make a blood donation appointment, community members can call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or register online.

Vegas Golden Knights announce additional 1 October initiatives

The Vegas Golden Knights announced additional initiatives to honor those impacted by the tragedy on 1 October.

The team announced plans for a blood drive outside of City National Arena on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those who wish to participate and donate blood are asked to make an appointment and enter the sponsor code VGK.

Additionally, before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena, select members of the organization, including Deryk Engelland and team broadcasters, will make appearances throughout the Las Vegas community.

Appearances on Friday include the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Station 22. An allotment of game tickets will be donated as part of the community visits, according to the Knights.

This list will be updated as events come in. Please share yours with webmaster@ktnv.com.