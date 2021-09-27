Clark County hosting 1 October anniversary exhibit until Oct. 7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In remembrance of the fourth anniversary of 1 October, Clark County will host a 1 October Anniversary Exhibit starting Tuesday through Oct. 7, in the Rotunda Gallery, located on the first floor of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

The Government Center is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Rotunda will be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 1, until noon following the 7 a.m. Sunrise Remembrance ceremony in the Government Center’s outdoor amphitheater.

“It’s important to honor the lives that were lost and those that have been changed forever as a result of 1 October,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Many people live with the events of that day every day. It was a time of tremendous sadness as well as tremendous compassion and unity in our community.”

The 1 October Anniversary Exhibit in the Rotunda, organized by Clark County’s Parks and Recreation Department, features a display of quilts donated to the Resiliency Center for this year’s quilt raffle for 1 October survivors and family members who lost loved ones.

“Thousands of lives were impacted by the violence that occurred on 1 October, and those who suffer are not alone or forgotten,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Gibson. “Our community also can be proud of the resiliency we showed in response to the tragedy and in our continued support of each other with every passing year.”

A listing of activities and events at the Resiliency Center can be viewed here.

Additionally, the Clark County Museum has created a 1 October display case within its exhibit hall at 1830 S. Boulder Highway. The display includes a small selection of items from the museum’s October 1st Collection that were left at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign after the shooting including stuffed animals, ribbons and artwork.