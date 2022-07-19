1 October Committee receives community submissions for 'Memorial to Remember'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly five years after 1 October, Clark County leaders are asking residents to help remember the victims in a special way.

Two contributions have been made so far, one of which is from Michael Boyd.

While living out of state, the news of 1 October moved him to make a statue that now stands ten feet tall. The names of each victim are engraved on a cowboy hat that is leaning on the top of a cross.

The second contribution is from Librarian Jen Nails, who says 1 October made her relive her memories of 911. So she felt the best way for her to give back to the families of the victims was through the power of words.

Nails said, "I'm really grateful that this memorial is being assembled and I do think it's important for anyone who makes art of any kind to consider submitting."

Clark County's 1 October memorial committee is still taking submissions through Sept. 30.

