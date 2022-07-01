LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year will mark 5 years since the tragic 1 October mass shooting.

In October of 2017, 58 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured.

Years later and a permanent memorial has yet to be built.

But officials say they are working on a plan and they are asking the community to submit their ideas and designs for the memorial site.

The committee has been working on the project since 2019, and have sought public input before.

You have from July 1 to September 30 to submit your ideas and designs by using their mobile app.

There will also be in-person information sessions about the memorial coming up on July 7 and 11.

Find out more about how you can help, here.

