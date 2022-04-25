1 October Committee encourages the public to submit design ideas for memorial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday morning, 1 October Committee will be meeting to go over ideas for a permanent memorial dedicated to the 60 people who lost their lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The Committee recently developed and presented to the Clark County Commission a three-phase process for creating a permanent memorial that honors the victims, survivors, first responders and everyday heroes who inspired the nation with their bravery, and celebrates the resiliency and compassion of our community.

The process will unfold over the course of several months and result in an eventual recommendation for a project to be submitted to the County Commission next year.

A Call for Evaluators: to serve on a jury to evaluate formal Request for Qualifications (RFQs) from professional design teams interested in participating in the process. Seven evaluators will be selected, along with seven alternates. The makeup of the panel would consist of a family member of a victim, a survivor of the shooting, a first responder, a representative from Clark County’s Real Property Management Department, and experts in architecture, engineering, art history or similar disciplines. Applicants not selected to serve as evaluators may later be invited to participate in stakeholder focus groups with up to five RFQ finalists selected to design a memorial concept and model in the second phase of the process.

A Request for Qualifications (RFQ): from professional artists and design teams interested in submitting a proposed concept for a memorial.

A Call for Creative Expression: which will allow members of the public and artists and designers not part of a professional design team to submit ideas for a memorial project. Clark County will be developing an online database for public viewing of submissions. RFQ finalists will be encouraged to review and include ideas and artists presented through database submissions as they develop their proposals to be unveiled to the public in the third phase of the process.

At Monday’s meeting, the Committee will review initial drafts of narratives that provide an overview of the overall project and process, and guidelines specific to the Call for Creative Expression.

“It is very important to our committee members that anyone with a design idea in their heart or in their mind will have an opportunity to be seen and heard as part of this process,” said Committee Chairman Tennille Pereira, who also serves as director of the County’s Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

“The Call for Creative Expression has been designed as a user-friendly way for people to share their ideas. We are looking forward to launching early this summer,” Pereira said.