1 dead, 'multiple injured' after shooting near Sahara, Las Vegas Boulevard, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 1 person is dead, and others have been taken to the hospital after a shooting north of the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday evening.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide section is responding. The shooting occurred around 5:33 p.m. in the 200 block of Chicago. This is near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Arriving officers found one person with an apparent gunshot wound who is dead. Police say other subjects were transported to a nearby hospital "with injuries related to the shooting."

Police did not provide immediate details on the conditions of the subjects who were transported or how many. There are also no details provided yet on a suspect.

Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation.

KTNV is headed to the scene, and we will provide more information as we gather it.