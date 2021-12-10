1 dead after suspected DUI crash in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the downtown area overnight.

According to authorities, a Jeep drove through a red light on Gass Avenue at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m. and crashed into a Toyota sedan.

A passenger of the Toyota was transported to the hospital and later died. Their identity will be released by the coroner's office.

Investigators say the driver of the Toyota showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.