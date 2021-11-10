1 dead after shooting near University Center, Twain Avenue in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street.

At about 3:53 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department patrol officers were dispatched to a reported shooting near University Center Drive and Twain Avenue.

Arriving officers say they located a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

