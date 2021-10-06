1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of Helen Avenue near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard that occurred at about 1:45 p.m.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area in reference to illegal shooting and on arrival they located a male and female, both believed to be in their 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived and transported them to UMC trauma where the man died due to his injuries and the woman is in good condition, according to authorities.

NLVPD says this is not believed to be a random act of violence but to help protect the integrity of the case, no further information is available.

The coroner will release the cause and manner of death of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

