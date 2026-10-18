1 dead, 1 in critical condition after head-on crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person died and another was hospitalized in critical condition after a high-speed head-on crash Sunday morning in North Las Vegas, according to police.

The collision happened around 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue.

Police said a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard North at an "extremely high rate of speed" when it entered a part of the roadway that was closed and had directional traffic control devices.

"For reasons still under investigation, the Camaro traveled left of the designated traffic pattern and entered the opposing lane of travel," police said in a press release.

The Camaro then collided head-on with a Jeep traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard North. According to police, the driver of the Jeep was unable to avoid the collision.

The driver of the Camaro, identified as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and was listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, including whether impairment was a contributing factor, police said.