1 dead, 1 critical after Las Vegas police say man shot woman then himself

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Serene Avenue, near Interstate 15 and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Officers say a man shot his spouse multiple times and then turned the gun on himself. He died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say.

The woman shot is at a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the situation and stress that there is no current threat to the public.

The man's name and his official cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story had the location listed as Serene Drive. The story has been updated to reflect the location of Serene Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

