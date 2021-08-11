$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill includes at least $3 billion in funding for Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada’s roads, bridges and railways in need of repair are closer to getting an upgrade thanks to a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate today with bipartisan support. The state would also see a boost in better internet access for areas that currently don’t have it.

Of the $1.2 trillion dollars in funding in this bill, Nevada would directly receive at least $3 billion and could be eligible for much more, according to White House estimates.

The White House says based on formula funding alone, Nevada would expect to receive $2.5 billion for road improvements and and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. That is much-needed since the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Nevada a "C" grade on its infrastructure report card.

Also based on the White House's formula funding, Nevada would receive another $462 million dollars over five years to improve public transportation options across the state under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Under the bill, Nevada would receive a minimum of $100 million dollars to build better broadband coverage throughout the state. The White House says that funding would provide internet access to more than 123,000 Nevadans who currently don't have it.

Finally, the White House estimates Nevada would receive $38 million dollars over five years to build a better charging network throughout the state for electric vehicles.

The U.S. Senators from Nevada, Jackie Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto, are taking credit for this bill passing in the Senate. Senator Cortez-Masto calls the bill a "historic investment in our country."

"It's not just support to upgrade our roads and our bridges. It's support for our students, for our schools. It brings broadband into our communities, supports more broadband for connectivity. And it also utilizes incentives for resources and tools to address the drought that we see, as well as the wildfires that we're dealing with in Nevada right now. At the end of the day, it creates jobs, it's good for our economy, and it will grow our economy long term," said Senator Cortez-Masto.

13 Action News reached out to the Nevada GOP for a response to this legislation, but hasn't heard back yet.

The Senate voted 69-30 to pass this $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. It now moves on to the United States House of Representatives.