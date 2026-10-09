Nevada State Police identify two killed in wrong-way crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two people killed in a wrong-way crash on I-15 last week near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway were identified Wednesday by Nevada State Police.

The crash happened around Oct. 9 at approximately 3:20 a.m. near mile marker 55.

According to authorities, a Hyundai Sonata driven by Keondranique Young, 30, of Las Vegas, was traveling south in the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a Honda Civic, driven by Nicole Klunker, 27, of Littlefield, Arizona.

NSP said Klunker's vehicle traveled across two lanes and was struck by a semi-truck before her vehicle caught fire.

Young and Klunker were pronounced dead at the scene, according to NSP. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

WATCH: Channel 13 senior reporter Mary Kielar went out to the stretch of I-15 where the crash happened