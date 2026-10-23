North Las Vegas Police motorcycle struck in hit-and-run incident

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hit-and-run incident involving a North Las Vegas Police motorcycle led the department to share another reminder about road safety.

The department said one of its patrol motorcycles was recently struck from behind by a driver who later fled the scene of the accident.

"Thankfully, the officer was not on the motorcycle when it was hit. This could have had a much different outcome," the department said on social media.

In its post, the police department reminded drivers to slow down, pay attention, and give emergency vehicles the space to work.

"Behind every emergency vehicle is a person trying to do their job and get home safely," the department added. "Please look up, slow down, and move over. It matters."