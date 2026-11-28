NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) shared with Channel 13 on Saturday that a homicide near West Street and Nelson Avenue is currently under investigation.

According to NLVPD, officers arrived around 6:30 a.m. in response to reported gunfire in the area, and found a man on the roadway that had been shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

This incident remains under investigation.