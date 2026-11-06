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Motorcyclist killed in Henderson after striking median, then being run over by unaware driver

Henderson police
KTNV
Henderson police
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HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was killed late Wednesday after striking a median in Henderson and then being run over unknowingly by another driver.

The Henderson Police and Fire departments were called to a crash scene on Stephanie Street near Warm Springs Road at approximately 9:15 p.m. and found the motorcyclist had likely hit a center median and was ejected from their motorcycle.

Shortly after the initial accident, a driver ran over the motorcyclist and later reported the incident to police, claiming they had vehicle damage from hitting an unknown object.

Despite receiving immediate life-saving care, the unidentified motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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