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Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in southeast valley

The crash happened Friday evening at the intersection of Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road.
Motorcycle crash at Bermuda and Windmill
KTNV
Motorcycle crash at Bermuda and Windmill
Motorcycle crash at Bermuda and Windmill
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a vehicle Friday evening at a southeast valley intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:31 p.m. at Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road.

According to police, a Chevrolet Spark was traveling north on Bermuda Road and attempted to make a left turn on a flashing yellow light, but failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle traveling south on Bermuda Road.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 61-year-old woman, remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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