Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a vehicle Friday evening at a southeast valley intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:31 p.m. at Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road.

According to police, a Chevrolet Spark was traveling north on Bermuda Road and attempted to make a left turn on a flashing yellow light, but failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle traveling south on Bermuda Road.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 61-year-old woman, remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.