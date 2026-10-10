Motorcyclist dies after being hit by vehicle during pursuit in Nye County

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A motorcyclist died after being hit by a reported drunk driver who was being pursued by the Nye County Sheriff's Office earlier this month.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 near the intersection of Barney Street and Bell Vista Avenue.

According to NSP, the driver of a Honda Pilot, who was not identified, was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Barney Street when they attempted to pass a motorcycle in the northbound travel lane in a no-passing zone.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, identified as Timothy Dorn, 43, of Pahrump, attempted to turn left onto Bell Vista Avenue when he was hit by the driver of the Honda Pilot. Dorn was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Honda Pilot left the area on foot after the collision, but was later arrested by deputies with the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office initially said the suspect's vehicle hit a bicyclist.