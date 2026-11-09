Zerorez Las Vegas | 11/9/26

The holidays are coming fast, and getting your home ready for guests doesn't have to mean spending days deep cleaning! Doug and Kevin McKee, owners of Zerorez, shared how their team can refresh carpets, area rugs, tile, grout, upholstery, and even air ducts. Zerorez uses its patented ZR Water® technology without detergents or harsh chemicals, helping remove embedded dirt and odors without leaving behind residue. Serving Las Vegas homeowners since 2004, the company says it has cleaned more than 200,000 homes and earned over 15,000 five-star reviews. For a limited time, take advantage of the holiday special: carpet cleaning starting at $39 per room, saving $20 per room, plus a free carload ticket to Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, valued at $44.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas