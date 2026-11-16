Zerorez Las Vegas | 11/16/26

Thanksgiving is almost here, and the last thing you need is to spend your holiday scrubbing carpets and floors! Doug and Kevin McKee, owners of Zerorez, share how to get your home guest-ready without the cleaning headaches. From high-traffic carpet patterns and pet odors to dingy tile, dirty grout lines, area rugs and upholstery, Zerorez tackles it all with its patented ZR technology, designed to remove embedded dirt, odors and allergens. The result is carpets that dry quickly and feel soft and fresh. Discover why Zerorez is known as Las Vegas's #1 Home Cleaner and how you can enjoy a cleaner home just in time for the holidays!

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas