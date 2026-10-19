Zerorez Las Vegas | 10/19/26

Happy early Nevada Day! As we celebrate the Battle Born State, it’s a great time to show a little pride in our homes, too. Living in the desert means fine silt, sand and dust can make their way inside, settling deep into carpets, rugs, upholstery and tile grout lines.

With the holidays approaching and guests on the way, Doug and Kevin McKee, owners of Zerorez, join us to explain how professional cleaning can help tackle that stubborn desert buildup and freshen up your living spaces.

From everyday dirt to those hard-to-reach areas, Zerorez offers home cleaning solutions designed to help Las Vegas homeowners get their homes guest-ready.

This segment is paid for by Zerorez Las Vegas