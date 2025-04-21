Zerorez | 4/21/25

Spring has sprung, and with it comes the perfect time to refresh your space! Doug and Kevin McKee, co-owners of Zerorez Las Vegas, join us to share how their ZR Technology tackles everything from pet accidents and stains to allergy-triggering dust and dirt. Their cleaning method uses zero detergents and zero toxic chemicals, leaving zero dirt-attracting residue—so your carpets stay cleaner, longer.

Whether it's carpets, tile, rugs, or upholstery, Zerorez is the secret to a fresh, clean home with improved air quality. With up to 40 lbs of dust and allergens hiding in your home, there's no better time to kickstart your spring cleaning and breathe a little easier this season.

This segment is sponsored byZerorez