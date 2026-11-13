Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Yi's Korean Beef Soup | 11/13/26

Discover the rich history of Korean comfort food as Joanne Yi shares her family's 24-hour tradition of making authentic seolleongtang beef bone soup.
The Tradition Behind Yi's Korean Beef Soup
Posted
Add KTNV as a Google Preferred Source

There's more to Korean cuisine than barbecue and fried chicken! Joanne Yi, daughter of the family behind Yi's Traditional Korean Beef Soup Restaurant, introduced us to seolleongtang, a beloved Korean comfort food made with a rich, milky-white broth simmered for more than 24 hours.

What began as her father Jin Yi's dedication to perfecting one traditional bowl of soup has grown into a family business with locations across the country. Joanne shared the story behind the restaurant, the importance of preserving Korean culinary traditions and what it means to carry on the family legacy.

Viewers also get a taste of the experience with a cooking demonstration featuring signature beef soup, house-made cabbage kimchi, cubed radish kimchi and other traditional Korean favorites.

Report a typo