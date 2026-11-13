Yi's Korean Beef Soup | 11/13/26

There's more to Korean cuisine than barbecue and fried chicken! Joanne Yi, daughter of the family behind Yi's Traditional Korean Beef Soup Restaurant, introduced us to seolleongtang, a beloved Korean comfort food made with a rich, milky-white broth simmered for more than 24 hours.

What began as her father Jin Yi's dedication to perfecting one traditional bowl of soup has grown into a family business with locations across the country. Joanne shared the story behind the restaurant, the importance of preserving Korean culinary traditions and what it means to carry on the family legacy.

Viewers also get a taste of the experience with a cooking demonstration featuring signature beef soup, house-made cabbage kimchi, cubed radish kimchi and other traditional Korean favorites.