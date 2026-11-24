The holidays are a busy time for small businesses, but keeping everything running smoothly doesn't have to mean working around the clock. Research from Xero found that U.S. small business owners lose an average of 33 working days each year to stress. Now, technology and artificial intelligence are helping lighten the load. Xero's Everyday AI brings financial insights into familiar tools, while its AI assistant JAX helps businesses stay on top of billing. Online invoice payments can also help businesses get paid faster, and Xero's Auto Bank Reconciliation can save customers up to 50% of their monthly reconciliation time.

This segment is paid for by Xero