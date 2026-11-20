The holidays are a time for giving, and Kel Mitchell is encouraging everyone to make their generosity count. The actor, producer and author recently ran the 2026 Chicago Marathon with Team World Vision to raise money for clean water. Now he’s highlighting World Vision’s Gift Catalog and its “Patchwork of Promise” Kitenge apron, handcrafted by fair-trade artisans in Kenya. Those who donate $100 or more to the World Vision Fund will receive the colorful apron as a free gift. Donations help address urgent needs and support long-term solutions, including clean water, emergency supplies, medicine, clothing and school supplies for children and families. Mitchell also shares how people can get involved this Giving Tuesday, December 1, and offers a look at what’s next in his entertainment career.

This segment is paid for by World Vision