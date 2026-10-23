Wonka’s The Golden Ticket | 10/23/26

What would you do if you scored a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory? For Sasha Brenden, it meant stepping into a world of chocolate, chaos and unexpected challenges!

Netflix’s Wonka’s The Golden Ticket brings together 12 Golden Ticket winners and their chosen partners for a competition packed with physical, mental and moral tests inspired by Wonka’s wonderfully unpredictable world. With strategy, resilience and plenty of surprises along the way, contestants had to prove they had what it takes to survive the games and compete for a life-changing prize.

Sasha joined us in-studio to share her experience inside the factory, revealng what viewers didn’t see on screen and talk about what it takes to make it through Wonka’s wild competition. Wonka’s The Golden Ticket is available now only on Netflix!

