WNBA All-Star | 7/14/23

The excitement of the All-Star game returning to Las Vegas! This is the 19th All-Star Game in the league’s history.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 14, 2023
The Las Vegas Aces put our city on the map as a sports town, and this weekend WNBA fans will get to meet, greet and watch their favorite players in action as the 19th annual 2023 WNBA All-Star Game returns to Vegas.

Phil Cook, WNBA chief marketing officer, joined us to share what fans can expect from this weekend from the WNBA All-Star game to the WNBA Live fan festival.

The official WNBA All-Star game tickets are sold-out, but tickets can be found on second-party vendors.

The WNBA Live fan festival is free for fans to register to attend.

The WNBA All-Star Game airs live on KTNV Channel 13 with pregame coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

