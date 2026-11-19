The holidays are a time for family, friends and celebration, but they're also a good time to watch out for scams targeting older adults. Rodnée Warr, Gerontologist and Executive Director of Elder Client Initiatives at Wells Fargo, explains some of the most common threats, including impersonation scams, and why recognizing the warning signs can help protect both money and personal information. If someone falls victim to fraud, Warr recommends taking action quickly, working together with family and contacting the Federal Trade Commission to report the incident and help prevent further misuse of personal information. Staying informed and having open conversations with older loved ones can make a big difference.

This segment is paid for by Wells Fargo