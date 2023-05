We went on a culinary journey with one of the most popular Thai restaurants in town, Weera Thai.

Patranya Bhoolsuwan, founder of Patranya Media LLC., joined us along with Sasi Photidokmai, owner of Weera Thai, and May Kane, Thai American entrepreneur and local nonprofit leader, to showcase the delicious food featured on the Weera Thai menu and to discuss the history and popularity of Thai food in Las Vegas.

Weera Thai is located at 7337 South Rainbow Boulevard Suite 101 Las Vegas, Vevada, 89139.