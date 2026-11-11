VTech®, Cricut, Tonies, Spinmaster, Moose Games | 11/11/26

The holiday season is approaching, and the search for the perfect gifts is officially underway! Child lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner joined us with holiday toys packed with ideas for every age, interest and wish list. From music lovers and budding artists to imaginative inventors and tiny techies, Elizabeth showcased some of the season's most exciting toys, games and creative activities. Looking for screen-free entertainment, alternatives to traditional pet ownership or something to bring the whole family together for game night? She's got ideas for those, too! With different toys featured each day, this is your chance to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush and discover gifts that encourage creativity, learning, imagination and plenty of fun.

This segment is paid for by VTech®, Cricut, Tonies, Spinmaster, Moose Games