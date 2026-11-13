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Viva Media | 11/13/26

Lifestyle and travel expert Carmen Ordonez shares seasonal wellness essentials, from better sleep and cozy comfort to travel inspiration and ways to recharge. #PaidForContent
Fall Wellness Must-Haves To Rest, Recharge And Feel Your Best
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As the seasons change, it's the perfect opportunity to refresh your routine and make time for yourself. Lifestyle and travel expert Carmen Ordonez shared her fall wellness must-haves, featuring products and experiences designed to help you rest, recharge and feel your best. From a relaxing all-inclusive escape at Grand Decameron Los Cabos to travel essentials from Away, comfortable bedding from Coyuchi and sleep-enhancing products from TrueDark, these seasonal picks offer inspiration for bringing a little more comfort, balance and wellness into everyday life.

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