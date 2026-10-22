Vital Signals | 10/22/26

We track our steps, sleep and heart rate, but what about our blood pressure? Signal Ring is taking a new approach with a wearable designed to track blood pressure without a traditional arm cuff.

Founder and CEO Tom Moss was inspired to develop the technology after his own life-threatening hypertensive crisis. The ring also provides sleep and heart rate variability insights, helping users explore how everyday factors like stress, exercise, sleep and even their morning coffee may relate to their cardiovascular health over time.

Moss joined health journalist Liz Plosser to discuss the technology and why making blood pressure more visible could matter.

This segment is paid for by Vital Signals