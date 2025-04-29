VIP Media| 4/29/25

Today we spoke with Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen and a true pioneer in gene therapy. From humble beginnings in Rawalpindi to groundbreaking work in blindness treatments, her journey is nothing short of inspirational. With experience at Yale, Harvard, and Penn, Dr. Qamar offers a wealth of insights into leadership, innovation, and resilience.

We explored what fuels her passion in the biotech world, how she stays creative in a high-stakes industry, and the key moments that shaped her visionary path. It’s a conversation packed with inspiration for anyone dreaming big in science, business, or life.



This segment was paid for by VIP Media