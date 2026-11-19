The holiday shopping season is approaching, and between gifts, groceries and entertaining, expenses can add up quickly! Lifestyle expert Chassie Post joined us with ways to make holiday spending go further, starting with Venmo Stash and its rewards program. She also highlights tech gifts worth adding to your shopping list, including the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 17-inch laptop and SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2. Looking for something for everyone in the family? Famous Footwear has gift ideas to help get the whole family ready for the holidays. Whether you're planning your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping or looking for ways to keep your budget on track, Chassie has plenty of inspiration.

This segment is paid for by Venmo, Lenovo, SimpliSafe, and Famous Footwear