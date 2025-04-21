Vegas Unstripped | 4/21/25

Las Vegas’ most original and independent food fest is back! Eric Gladstone, producer of Vegas Unstripped, joins us alongside two of this year’s featured chefs to preview the culinary magic hitting the Palms Casino Resort on Sunday, April 27. Each chef and bartender will debut a never-before-seen dish or cocktail—for one night only!

Live in-studio, two chefs cooked up signature dishes just for us, showcasing the bold flavors and creativity Vegas Unstripped is known for. With the city’s culinary elite gathering for one unforgettable night, this event is a must for foodies who crave something off the Strip.