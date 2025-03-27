Vegas Thrill | 3/27/25

Vegas Thrill is honoring service members with Military Appreciation Night on Sunday, March 30, at 7 PM at Lee’s Family Forum. The first 1,500 attendees will receive exclusive Nevada Army National Guard and Thrill beanies, making this a night to remember.

Joining the celebration are Vegas Thrill’s setter, Syd Cole, and the team’s lively mascot, Cadence the Catamount. They’ll be showing Morning Blend hosts Elliottt and Jessica some volleyball basics. With skills on the court and a mascot who "talks" with her hands, this event promises plenty of energy and excitement!



This segment is paid for by Vegas Thrill