Vegas Thrill | 1/6/25

Vegas Thrill is gearing up for an electrifying new season under the leadership of Ramón Hernández Cruz, their newly appointed head coach.

With years of experience and a fresh vision, Ramón is ready to guide the team to new heights. Fans can anticipate a dynamic game plan, standout players, and unforgettable match-day experiences.

The excitement kicks off on January 10 with the Teal Takeover home opener at 7 PM at Lee's Family Forum. From thrilling promotions to top-tier gameplay, it’s a season you won’t want to miss.

Be part of the action as Vegas Thrill brings the heat to the court!