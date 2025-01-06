Vegas Thrill | 1/6/25

Watch Now
1/6/25

Join Vegas Thrill's new head coach, Ramón Hernández Cruz, as he previews the upcoming season, shares his professional insights, and teases thrilling moments fans can expect on match day.
Vegas Thrill is gearing up for an electrifying new season under the leadership of Ramón Hernández Cruz, their newly appointed head coach.

With years of experience and a fresh vision, Ramón is ready to guide the team to new heights. Fans can anticipate a dynamic game plan, standout players, and unforgettable match-day experiences.

The excitement kicks off on January 10 with the Teal Takeover home opener at 7 PM at Lee's Family Forum. From thrilling promotions to top-tier gameplay, it’s a season you won’t want to miss.

Be part of the action as Vegas Thrill brings the heat to the court!

