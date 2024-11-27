Vegas Golden Knights | 11/27/24

The Vegas Golden Knights are kicking off the holiday season in style with their annual "Gold Friday" event this Friday at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

Fans can shop a variety of new VGK merchandise and take advantage of exclusive discounts available only during this special event.

Early shoppers will also enjoy gifts with purchases, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on VGK gear for the season.

Joining the excitement is Renee Moffett, Senior Director of Retail Operations, who is thrilled to showcase the latest fan-favorite items.

From apparel to collectibles, the store is loaded with fresh options that every VGK fan will love.

Don’t miss this chance to score big starting at 8 AM, and gear up in style for the season!