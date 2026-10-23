Vegas Golden Knights | 10/23/26

Hispanic heritage takes center ice as the Vegas Golden Knights bring back Noche de LosVGK on October 27 at T-Mobile Arena! Now in its third year, the celebration honors the culture, traditions and contributions of the Latino community here in Southern Nevada.

This year’s festivities draw inspiration from Día de Muertos, with themes of family, remembrance and community. Fans can expect cultural elements throughout the arena, special entertainment, exclusive merchandise and a special ticket offer.

Benjamin Thomas, the Golden Knights’ Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach, joined us to share what’s planned and how LosVGK is building meaningful connections with Latino fans throughout the year.

