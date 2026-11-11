Vegas Fashion Week | 11/11/26

Las Vegas is getting dressed up for its second annual celebration of fashion, creativity and local talent! Vegas Fashion Week returns November 12-15, bringing together emerging designers, industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts for four days of runway shows, live entertainment and unique fashion experiences. Carrie Carter-Cooper, founder and executive director of the Las Vegas Fashion Council, joined us alongside designer Melody Barnett and additional special guests to offer a preview of the collections and share what makes this year's event special. Presented by the Las Vegas Fashion Council, Nevada's only nonprofit dedicated to advancing the state's fashion industry, the celebration will take place across four iconic Las Vegas venues, creating opportunities for designers to showcase their work and grow their careers. From fresh designs to the people shaping the future of fashion in our city, there's plenty to discover.

