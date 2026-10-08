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Universal Horror Unleashed | 10/8/26

Elliott and Jessica take Halloween to the next level at Universal Horror Unleashed, exploring haunted houses, seasonal characters and terrifying treats.
Elliott And Jessica Get Their Halloween Scare On At Universal Horror Unleashed
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Elliott and Jessica are getting their Halloween into high gear with a special trip to Universal Horror Unleashed, Las Vegas’ year-round immersive horror destination! And with October here, the scares are getting even bigger. The experience is welcoming back fan-favorite characters while adding new seasonal appearances from Blumhouse characters, giving horror fans even more reason to step into the darkness this Halloween season.

The Morning Blend team also gets a closer look inside one of the attraction’s iconic haunted houses, Scarecrow: The Reaping, before checking out the limited-time Blumhouse Snackhouse. Assistant Director of Entertainment Del Wynegar gives Elliott and Jessica a taste of what’s waiting inside, while Executive Sous Chef Chad Kostak showcases some of the themed food and beverage offerings. From terrifying haunted houses to horror-inspired bites, Universal Horror Unleashed is bringing plenty of Halloween thrills to Las Vegas.

This segment is paid for by Universal Horror Unleashed

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