Universal Horror Unleashed | 10/8/26

Elliott and Jessica are getting their Halloween into high gear with a special trip to Universal Horror Unleashed, Las Vegas’ year-round immersive horror destination! And with October here, the scares are getting even bigger. The experience is welcoming back fan-favorite characters while adding new seasonal appearances from Blumhouse characters, giving horror fans even more reason to step into the darkness this Halloween season.

The Morning Blend team also gets a closer look inside one of the attraction’s iconic haunted houses, Scarecrow: The Reaping, before checking out the limited-time Blumhouse Snackhouse. Assistant Director of Entertainment Del Wynegar gives Elliott and Jessica a taste of what’s waiting inside, while Executive Sous Chef Chad Kostak showcases some of the themed food and beverage offerings. From terrifying haunted houses to horror-inspired bites, Universal Horror Unleashed is bringing plenty of Halloween thrills to Las Vegas.

This segment is paid for by Universal Horror Unleashed