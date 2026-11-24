Understanding your health insurance coverage can make a big difference in getting the care and support you need. For people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, Dual Special Needs Plans, also known as D-SNPs, can offer additional support by helping coordinate doctors, appointments and follow-up care. UnitedHealthcare National Medical Director Dr. Toyosi Okurounmu joined us to explain who may qualify for these plans, how they can simplify managing multiple healthcare needs and how they may also help with certain everyday expenses and services. Knowing what benefits are available can help people make more informed decisions about their healthcare coverage.

This segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare