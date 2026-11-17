The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is an important opportunity for millions of Americans to review their healthcare coverage and make sure their plan still meets their needs for the coming year. With the enrollment deadline approaching, UnitedHealthcare Senior Director of Product Strategy Amanda Weigel explained why reviewing plan options matters and offered practical advice for navigating the process. From understanding premiums and out-of-pocket costs to exploring additional benefits and features, viewers can learn what to consider before making their healthcare decisions.

This segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare