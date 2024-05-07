Watch Now
United Way of Southern Nevada | 5/7/24

UWSN Golf Tournament participants can tee off on a scenic 18-hole course, win exciting raffle prizes, and have the opportunity to score a 2024 Honda Ridgeline during the hole-in-one contest!
United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) is delighted to announce the return of the annual Golf United Tournament at the prestigious Bear’s Best Las Vegas.

It's happening on Friday, May 10 at 8 a.m., and golf enthusiasts are invited to come together in support of the community and United Way of Southern Nevada.

Jason Williams, United Way of Southern Nevada's director of development, joined us to discuss the upcoming event.

All proceeds will go towards supporting United Way of Southern Nevada’s mission to ensure that every person in Southern Nevada can succeed.

