United Way of Southern Nevada | 5/7/24

United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) is delighted to announce the return of the annual Golf United Tournament at the prestigious Bear’s Best Las Vegas.

It's happening on Friday, May 10 at 8 a.m., and golf enthusiasts are invited to come together in support of the community and United Way of Southern Nevada.

Jason Williams, United Way of Southern Nevada's director of development, joined us to discuss the upcoming event.

All proceeds will go towards supporting United Way of Southern Nevada’s mission to ensure that every person in Southern Nevada can succeed.

For more information, click here.