UBI Telehealth | 03/18/25

GLP-1 medications are changing the way we approach weight loss and chronic conditions. Dr. Nima Mowzoon of UBI Telehealth explains what you need to know.
Obesity is a growing epidemic in America, leading to serious health concerns. Fortunately, GLP-1 medications are offering new hope for weight management and other chronic conditions. Often called “miracle drugs,” these treatments help regulate appetite and blood sugar levels, making them a game-changer for those struggling with obesity, diabetes, and related issues. Dr. Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, and CEO of UBI Telehealth, breaks down how these medications work, who they may be right for, and what to expect. Could GLP-1s be the right choice for you? Watch to learn more about this groundbreaking medical advancement.

