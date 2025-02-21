U.S.VETS Las Vegas | 2/21/25

U.S.VETS Las Vegas will host the Veterans Stand Down at the World Market Center Expo South Hall on On Wednesday March 12.

This one-day event provides essential services to veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Attendees can access housing assistance, medical care, employment support, and legal aid.

Bringing together service providers, volunteers, and community partners, the Stand Down offers life-changing resources.

The goal is to provide veterans with stability and long-term solutions. Community members can support the event by volunteering, donating, or spreading awareness.

For more information, visit: usvets.org/locations/las-vegas.